Connect with your users right into Messenger

We help you grow your botletter subscribers with a plugin for your website. People who signed up to your botletter don't have to like your Facebook page in order to receive it. They don't need to use the Messenger app neither.

Those who already follow your page will not receive any messages if they don't subscribe in the Messenger chat.

Your botletter do not interfere with your users conversations on Messenger. You can still talk to them and answer their questions.